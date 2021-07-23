China’s Tencent ordered to end exclusive music contracts

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have ordered internet giant Tencent to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders. The step adds to increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules as Beijing tightens control over booming online industries. The State Administration for Market Regulation says Tencent controls more than 80% of exclusive music library resources following its 2016 acquisition of China Music Group. The agency says that gives Tencent the ability to get better terms than competitors. Tencent, known for its WeChat messaging service, is among the world’s 10 most valuable publicly traded companies, with a stock market value of $680 billion. Regulators have stepped up enforcement of anti-monopoly rules against companies dominating entertainment, retail and other industries.