Chicago schools requiring masks when schools reopen in fall

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Public Schools has announced its students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks indoors when they return to classrooms in August.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Jose Torres said the policy is based on feedback from local, state and federal public health experts and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Visitors to schools building will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Torres says the masks can be removed while eating or drinking and while students are engaged with in outdoor activities.