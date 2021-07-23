World markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — European markets have opened higher after a mixed day of trading in Asia, amid persisting worries that the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 will dent recoveries from the pandemic. Benchmarks advanced in Frankfurt, Paris and London, but fell in Shanghai and Hong Kong. U.S. futures were higher. Tokyo was closed Friday for a holiday. On Thursday, S&P 500 emerged from a midday slump to end 0.2% higher. It was still on track for a gain this week, but trading was subdued as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings and a surprise increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.