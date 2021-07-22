The heat keeps building through the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday provided a little preview of the heat and humidity to come this weekend. Even hotter weather slides in soon, but we won't have scorching weather the entire weekend.

Hot and humid first:

The muggy air slid in with the warmer weather Thursday, and sets us up for a hot and humid end to the work week. Friday rises to the low 90s in spots. When you factor in the humidity, the heat index hits the middle 90s during the afternoon. At night, temperatures stay in the 70s, so there won't be much opportunity to cool off overnight.

The humidity and the heat drives the heat index toward 100 degrees by Saturday, then the humidity drops by the end of the weekend.

The heat peaks on Saturday. Temperatures inch up a degree or two but stay in the low 90s. With higher humidity, however, the heat index may hit 100 degrees by Saturday afternoon. Take it easy, have a spot to cool off, and drink plenty of water this weekend!

Slight chance for rain:

On top of the muggy weather, the next two days bring a slight chance for showers and storms. Most spots end up staying dry, but we have to keep an eye out for a raindrop or two.

Friday stays dry through most of the day. During the late afternoon and evening, a few spotty showers and storms may bubble up in the afternoon heat. Again, while most spots stay dry, if you hear a rumble of thunder, move indoors immediately.



Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday evening. If storms are able to spark, there is a low risk for severe weather.

We have a better chance at more widespread showers and storms Saturday evening. A cold front slides into the region, and could spark storms by the evening hours. However, there's a chance the front doesn't overcome how the atmosphere is set up on Saturday, and we end up staying dry. If storms are able to get going, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The storms should be out of the picture by Saturday night.

"Dry" heat later:

Saturday's cold front doesn't change temperatures much, if at all. It will, however, make a big change in the humidity.

Sunday remains in the low 90s, but still feels like the low 90s since the muggy air is gone. Same goes for next Monday and beyond: the "dry" heat is still plenty warm, but the drier air keeps from piling on.

We stay in the low 90s through Wednesday, then a slight cool down arrives on Thursday. There's a chance for storms on Thursday as well during the transition. The long range forecast has the middle 80s back in the picture. That level of heat is still around average for late July, so cooler weather doesn't come back anytime soon.