Summer heat roars into the Stateline just in time for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat is set to make a comeback by the upcoming weekend. The chance for cooling raindrops remain small, with many staying dry.

Climbing back to summer:

The cold front that brought in Wednesday's cooler conditions lifts north as a warm front Thursday. This sends temperatures soaring upward by about 10°. This puts forecast highs Thursday into the middle 80s, which is around average for late July.

With the southwest air flow back in play, temperatures keep building from there. Friday gets near 90°, then Saturday and Sunday leap into the 90s. Higher humidity builds in as well, to the point where Saturday feels muggy and uncomfortable. The heat index for the first half of the weekend may inch close to the 100° mark.

The upcoming weekend is set to be a hot one.

A cold front slides through by Saturday night. While temperatures won't change much, if at all, we'll notice a change in the mugginess at least. Sunday stays in the low 90s, but dew points will be a lot lower, meaning a "dry heat" is likely.

Dew points steadily climb through Saturday.

Sunday's weather hangs out through Monday. The humidity creeps up a little by Tuesday, but only to typical humid conditions. The weather may feel muggy again by Wednesday. For most of next week, temperatures hover around 90 degrees, so get used to the hotter weather. It may stick around for a little while.

Rain chances dry up:

Most of the next 7 to 10 days remain dry and somewhat sunny. The haze from wildfire smoke likely won't disappear, but does thin a little going into the weekend.

As for rain chances, there's only a few minor chances in the coming days. Thursday may see a few spotty showers in the morning and afternoon as the warm front mentioned above slides through. Most spots end up staying dry, as we've seen for much of the summer. Be ready for a quick shower or downpour, just in case.

Friday provides dry conditions, then Saturday has another low chance for rain. Spotty showers and storms may develop along the cold front coming through that evening. The storms that develop Saturday afternoon and evening could pack a punch, so we'll be keeping a very close eye on that potential.

Slight chances remain in play next Monday and Wednesday, but don't expect much for rainfall from those chances for now.