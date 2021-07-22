Spain: Judge jails suspect wanted by US in 2020 Twitter hack

MADRID (AP) — A British man wanted in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack that compromised dozens of influential accounts has been jailed in Spain while he awaits possible extradition. Joseph O’Connor appeared before a Spanish National Court judge on Thursday and refused to be transferred to the U.S. voluntarily, a court spokesman told The Associated Press. U.S. prosecutors accuse the 22-year-old of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts, including those of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls. A criminal complaint filed in Northern California also charges O’Connor with allegedly taking over TikTok and Snapchat accounts. He has denied wrongdoing in previous interviews.