Rockton leaders celebrate the preservation of two local landmarks

ROCKTON (WREX) — Village leaders and community members celebrate preserving two historic landmarks Wednesday afternoon.



Since last year, the village added the Manley building and the George Royden House on West Chapel Street as local landmarks. Both buildings were renovated to preserve their historical integrity.



The village's historic preservation commission and village leaders also celebrated 17 signs with the national historic district that were recently put up.



Rockton now has four local landmarks since the historic preservation commission became operational back in 2015.