Rockford Area Realtors raises money for Miss Carly’s through Epic Water Battle

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An epic battle took place in Rockford on Thursday...an epic water battle, that is.

It was held by Rockford Area Realtors at Sportscore One. Teams could sign up and compete against each other by trying to throw as many water balloons as possible into buckets in three minutes. The event aimed to raise money for Miss Carly's. The group provides food, shelter and supplies for homeless people in Rockford as well as helps people struggling with poverty and drug addiction.

"It's so fun," said Melissa McDonald, the Chair of the Rockford Area Realtors Young Professionals Network. "And everyone gets so involved. And it's great seeing everyone after the COVID year. And it's wonderful."

Rockford Area Realtors hopes to raise $10,000 for Miss Carly's by the end of 2021.