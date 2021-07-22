National effort to curb illegal gun trafficking could impact weapons coming through the Rockford region

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Justice Department is launching gun trafficking strike forces in five cities in the United States. It's part of an effort to reduce violent crime by addressing illegal trafficking.

One of the cities included in the effort is Chicago. The Rockford Police Department is hopeful this concerted effort will also be felt throughout the Stateline region, as it continues to deal with an uptick of violent crime.

"The violence that really started to increase last year during COVID-19 is still continuing on today unfortunately," says Interim Chief Randy Berke. "There's far too many shootings. It's still way too much, it's scattered all throughout the city."

According to Rockford Police, in 2020 officers recovered 118 more guns off the street compared to the year before. Interim Chief Berke says so far this year he estimates that number is up about 50% compared to the same time last year.

"We've recovered an enormous amount of weapons this year."

Berke says the department can pay attention to the multiple scenes a gun is potentially used at thanks to the technology NIBIN.

"We've seen shell casings recovered in our city as well as in the city of Chicago. We know the same weapon is being used in both cities at different time frames."

The department also works closely with the local office of the ATF, FBI, and DEA to share resources and intel to track guns. Hopefully getting them and their users off the streets. Berke is hopeful the Justice Department's gun trafficking strike force in Chicago will help curb some of the illegal trade and give officers a helping hand.

"That's going to be going after traffickers and straw purchasers and hopefully will have an impact in the gun trafficking in the City of Chicago, which ultimately hopefully will benefit Rockford as well."

In addition to Chicago, the effort is focusing in on New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.