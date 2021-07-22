Attorneys spar over trial of men accused in Arbery slaying

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys are clashing over testimony at the upcoming murder trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Prosecutors at a hearing on Thursday asked Judge Timothy Walmsley to prevent some witnesses from testifying that the defendants were acting in self-defense or making a citizen’s arrest when they confronted Arbery in February 2020. Three white men are charged with murder in Arbery’s slaying. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and shot after two of the defendants spotted him running in their Georgia neighborhood. Walmsley said he would have to hear testimony about self-defense or citizen’s arrest before deciding whether it was permissible.