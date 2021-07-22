Man who allegedly killed Deputy Jacob Keltner is a main suspect in 2018 Bloomington house burglaries

ROCKFORD & BLOOMINGTON (WREX, WEEK) -- Bloomington Police arrest a Decatur man on charges of money laundering, as well as a charge of fraudulent tax filing. Police say the main suspect is the man who allegedly killed Deputy Jacob Keltner at a Rockford hotel in 2019.

Joseph Laramee, 59, was arrested at his businesses at 415 N. Main in Decatur after an investigation by the BPD, the Illinois Department of Revenue, the Illinois Attorney's General Office and the U.S. Marshals.

Joseph Laramee

According to the Bloomington Police, the charges stem from Laramee's alleged laundering of stolen proceeds from multiple residential burglaries in Bloomington, Normal, Champaign and Peoria between April 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018.

42-year-old Floyd Brown, of Springfield, who was previously arrested on March 7, 2019, after killing a U.S. Marshal's fugitive task force member, officer Jacob Keltner in Rockford, is the main suspect.

Floyd Brown

Brown has been in federal custody since his arrest hours after the shooting happened.

In all, Laramee is facing one charge of money laundering of $100,000 to $500,000, one charge of money laundering of $10,000 to $100,000, eight counts of unlawful structuring of a currency transaction, and one count of fraudulent filing of Illinois tax return.

The Bloomington Police say the investigation is ongoing.