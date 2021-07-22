Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is vowing that the Justice Department will crack down on gun trafficking corridors as part of a comprehensive approach to combat surging gun violence. The effort also includes funding community intervention programs. Garland on Thursday returned to his hometown of Chicago, where shootings have soared this year, as the Justice Department launched strike forces to confront the rise in gun violence in Chicago, New York, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Before he left Washington, Garland met with agents at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and said he hoped the Senate would confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the agency.