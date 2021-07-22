Finalists for Rockford police, fire chief announced

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire and Police Commission announced the eight finalists Thursday in the running to lead Rockford's police and fire departments.

The following are finalists for police chief:

Larry Lapp — Retired Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation - Chicago Office

Jonathan Lewin — Senior Public Safety Advisory, First Responder Network Authority

Carla Redd-Miller — Assistant Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

Kurt Whisenand — Deputy Chief, Rockford Police Department

The following are finalists for fire chief:

Trent Ball — Captain, Rockford Fire Department

Kyle Hill — Captain, Rockford Fire Department

Matthew Knott — Division Chief of Administration and Fire Prevention, Rockford Fire Department

Michele Pankow — Division Chief of Operations, Rockford Fire Department

The commission will hold two listening sessions for the public to take part in a virtual Q&A with all eight finalists. Both listening sessions will be virtual.

Police finalists — Wednesday, July 28 at 5 p.m.

Fire finalists — Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Community members can submit questions to the following emails:

Fire Chief: RockfordFD@iosolutions.com

Police Chief: RockfordPD@iosolutions.com

Links to these virtual forums will be posted prior to each session.

Todd Stockburger and Randy Berke are serving as the departments' interim fire and police chiefs, respectively.

Former fire chief Derek Bergsten, who spent nearly three decades at the Rockford Fire Department left in May to serve as fire chief in Fort Collins, Colorado. Former police chief Dan O'Shea retired after leading the department for 5 years. He previously served on Elgin's police force.