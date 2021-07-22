Caledonia man found guilty of sexually assaulting child at horse farm

CALEDONIA (WREX) — A Caledonia man once contracted for horse-drawn wagon rides at Edwards Apple Orchard was found guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting a child, according the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

A jury found Peter Holland guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The state's attorney's office said that between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2018, Holland invited a child to his horse farm, where he sexually abused the child.

Before the arrest, Holland had previously been contracted for Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove, operating the wagon rides.

When Holland was arrested in 2018, Edwards Apple Orchard released the following statement to 13 WREX:

"As soon as we were made aware of this individuals booking, his position was immediately terminated. He will never again be allowed on this property. Thank you all for your concern." Edwards Apple Orchard (2018)

Edwards Apple Orchard canceled its wagon rides for the 2018 season, due to Holland's connection to them.