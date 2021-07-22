Birth control now an over-the-counter medication in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a new law on Thursday to make birth control an over-the-counter medication in Illinois.

“This legislation that I’m signing into law today makes Illinois one of the first states in the Midwest to provide birth control over the counter, making contraceptives all the more accessible and affordable in our state," Gov. Pritzker said.

Illinois is the second state in the Midwest to offer access to birth control over the counter.

Gov. Pritzker signed HB 0135 into law which also expands Medicaid to cover birth control costs and requires pharmacist to receive training on how to talk to people about available birth control options.

“Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers that receive the most extensive training in proper use of medications; it makes sense to fully utilize pharmacists to expand access to ensure women are empowered in having access to effective, preventative options for contraception,” Garth Reynolds, Executive Director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, said.

HB 0135 goes into effect on January 1, 2022 while provisions that affect the Insurance Code go into effect on January 1, 2023.