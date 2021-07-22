Skip to Content

Beloit woman killed in Wednesday afternoon car crash

LaPrairie Township, Wis. (WREX) — A Beloit woman died in a car crash in rural Rock County on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., police responded to a single-car crash in the 5400 block of South County Highway J near LaPrairie Township in Rock County, Wisconsin, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a southbound car went into a ditch, hit a mailbox, drove through part of a corn field, through a yard, and hit a tree.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Beloit, was taken to a hospital in Janesville where she died.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.

Jena Kleindl

Jena joined the WREX team in May 2020 as the Assignment Editor and News Producer. She was born and raised in Freeport. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in 2020.

