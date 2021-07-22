Beloit woman killed in Wednesday afternoon car crash

LaPrairie Township, Wis. (WREX) — A Beloit woman died in a car crash in rural Rock County on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., police responded to a single-car crash in the 5400 block of South County Highway J near LaPrairie Township in Rock County, Wisconsin, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Police said a southbound car went into a ditch, hit a mailbox, drove through part of a corn field, through a yard, and hit a tree.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Beloit, was taken to a hospital in Janesville where she died.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.