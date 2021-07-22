Bears team up with Rockford Park District, law enforcement for football camp

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Chicago Bears visited Rockford to put on a football camp and promote the NFL's 'Play 60' campaign. Former Bears tight end Kaseem Sinceno was the featured guest at the Mini Monsters clinic, talking to kids about eating right and exercising to keep their bodies performing at a high level.

"Just giving back to the kids, giving back to the base," Sinceno said of why he enjoys doing these camps. "I was one of these kids at one time. Seeing the excitement on their faces, being able to interact with them and give them something to do for a day. It's very, very important for our youth."

About 120 kids from various community centers around Rockford gathered at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park for the camp. They got to mix in a lot of fun with those lessons, as well as connecting with local law enforcement officers who helped run the different drill stations.

"One of the reasons that makes this camp so special today is we have law enforcement out here that are serving as coaches and instructors," said Lamont Jones, the manager of youth sports and community outreach for the Rockford Park District. "We're trying to build that relationship between our youth and also our law enforcement."

Kids also got to meet Staley, the Chicago Bears' longtime mascot.