Skip to Content

Veterans teach children at GiGi’s Playhouse the meaning of the American flag

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:53 am Top Stories
American flag

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — GiGi's Playhouse got a special visit from some American heroes on Tuesday.

Members of Operation Fallen Flags stopped by the playhouse to teach. Veterans with the group brought Miss Glory out, a signed truck used in parades and used to lift flags into the air, to teach others about the American flag, what it symbolizes and means.

The group didn't get a chance to meet with others last year due to the pandemic. So the group says it means a lot to them to help educate others within our community.

"It's a very special thing we do. We try to go out and connect with younger vets and go out and replace flags. But also we try to educate the community, especially the children, about the flag and what it means, and the sacrifice veterans have made," said Operation Fallen Flags Founder Nick Parnello.

Author Profile Photo

Cassandra Bretl

Multimedia Journalist
Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today.
She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate.
She is excited to bring her skills back to the 815 where she is originally from.
You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

More Stories

Skip to content