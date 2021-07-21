Summer heat builds back in after a one-day break

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures struggled to get into the middle 70s Wednesday, when we typically see the middle 80s on an average late July day. Wednesday's weather may be the coolest we see in a while, as summer heat returns quickly and in a big way this week and next.

Summer heat ahead:

The cold front that brought in Wednesday's cooler conditions "rebounds" back at us as a warm front Thursday. This sends temperatures soaring upward by about 10 degrees. That leaves highs in the middle 80's for Thursday afternoon, or right around average for this time of year.

The heat and humidity bring some of the hotter weather felt so far this summer.

With the southwest air flow back in play, temperatures keep building from there. Friday gets near 90 degrees, then Saturday and Sunday leap into the 90s. Higher humidity builds in as well, to the point where Saturday feels muggy and uncomfortable. The heat index may be near or into the 100s.

The humidity builds toward uncomfortable levels for the start of the weekend, but relaxes after that.

A cold front slides through by Saturday night. While the temperatures won't change much, if at all, we'll notice a change in the conditions at least. Sunday stays in the low 90s, but the humidity is a lot lower. The drier air sweeps out the muggy feeling, provinding a "dry heat" for Sunday.

Sunday's weather hangs out through Monday. The humidity creeps up a little by Tuesday, but only to typical humid conditions. The weather may feel muggy again by Wednesday. For most of next week, temperatures hover around 90 degrees, so get used to the hotter weather. It may stick around for a little while.

Little rain chances:

Most of the next 7 to 10 days remain dry and somewhat sunny. The haze from wildfire smoke likely won't disappear, but does thin a little going into the weekend.

As for rain chances, there's only a few minor chances in the coming days. Thursday may see a few spotty showers in the morning and afternoon as the warm front mentioned above slides through. Most spots end up staying dry, as we've seen for much of the summer. Be ready for a quick shower or downpour, just in case.

Friday provides dry conditions, then Saturday has another low chance for rain. Spotty showers and storms may develop along the cold front coming through that evening.

Slight chances remain in play next Monday and Wednesday, but don't expect much for rainfall from those chances for now.