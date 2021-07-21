Russia launches lab module to International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has successfully launched a long-delayed lab module for the International Space Station. The module is intended to provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew. A Proton-M booster rocket carrying the Nauka module lifted off as scheduled at 7:58 pm local time (14:58 GMT) Wednesday from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. After a series of maneuvers, the 20-metric-ton (22-ton) module is set to dock at the International Space Station eight days later.