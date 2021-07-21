Rochelle man suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A man was taken to the hospital with what authorities say are serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Ogle County.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday evening in the 20000 block of E. IL Rt. 64 in rural Esmond, Illinois.

Authorities say the motorcycle was headed westbound before leaving the road and overturning in a ditch.

The driver, a Rochelle man, was taken to a hospital in Rockford for his injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is still under investigation.