Report: U.K. border officers to stop routine COVID checks

LONDON (AP) — U.K. border officers have reportedly been directed to stop routinely checking whether travelers from many countries have tested negative for COVID-19. The Guardian newspaper reported Wednesday that the change is designed to reduce waiting times for airport immigration checks. But the decision has raised concerns about importing new coronavirus cases at a time when U.K. infection rates are already soaring. The new policy applies to people arriving from so-called green and amber list countries, the top two tiers of the government’s traffic light system for regulating foreign travel which mostly do not require arrivals to quarantine.

