Plant a Row for the Hungry project kicks off for the summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Locals with a green thumb are giving back to the community through the Plant a Row for the Hungry project.

Plant a Row for the Hungry is a University of Illinois Extension project through Winnebago County Master Gardeners.

Home gardeners donate any extra produce they grow. The produce is then delivered to local food pantries helping people in need.

County Extension Director, Margaret Larson says the program has grown nationally since starting in Winnebago County in 2000.

Larson says the program helps the Master Gardeners serve the community.

"It's important because this gives some organization to an effort to encourage gardeners to maybe plant a little extra each year to then donate to those in need," said Larson.

The project also partners with farmer's markets for additional donations at the end of the week.

Resources and more information on drop off sites can be found on their website. The Illinois Extension also provides research based advice on a hotline for home gardeners at (815-986-4357).