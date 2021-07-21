Paredes, Kamara spark late rally, DC United ties Fire 2-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Paredes and Ola Kamara scored about five minutes apart to help D.C. United rally for a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night. Paredes put away a pass from Yordy Reyna, bouncing a one-touch shot off the post to trim D.C. United’s deficit to 2-1 in the 82nd minute, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring. Gastón Giménez opened the scoring for Chicago in the 32nd minute and the Fire took a 2-0 lead in the 61st on Andy Najar’s own goal.