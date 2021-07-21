Olympics, pandemic and politics: There’s no separating them

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are going ahead despite opposition from many quarters inside Japan, and politics are everywhere. The Japanese medical community is largely against holding the Games. The government’s main medical adviser has said it’s “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during a pandemic. There’s the risk of the Olympics spreading variant strains, particularly after two members of the Ugandan delegation were detected last month entering Japan with the Delta Variant. Still, the Games are going ahead as the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government have been able to surmount strong opposition.