ROCKFORD (WREX) — A shooting investigation is underway in Rockford Wednesday evening after a man was shot, according to police.

Police tweeted that a man, 45, was shot on the 2300 block of Forest View Road around 4:30 p.m. The man's injury is non life-threatening.

Police urge the public to avoid the area if possible while detectives investigate. Police did not say whether anyone was arrested in connection to the shooting.