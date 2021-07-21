Skip to Content

France requires COVID-19 pass for Eiffel Tower, other sites

PARIS (AP) — Visitors now need a special pandemic pass to ride up the Eiffel Tower or visit French museums or movie theaters. It’s the first step in a new campaign against what the government calls a “stratospheric” rise in delta variant infections. To get the pass, people must show they are either fully vaccinated, have tested negative for virus test or recently recovered from COVID-19. The requirement went into effect Wednesday at cultural and tourist sites in France. Lawmakers are starting debate on a bill that would expand the pass requirement to restaurants and many other areas of public life, and require all health workers to be vaccinated against the virus. 

