Fire causes estimated $60K worth of damage to Rockford home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department says they responded to a home in the 1400 block of 24th St. just before 8 p.m.

Heavy fire and smoke were coming from the second floor attic area when crews first arrived on scene, officials say.

It took authorities roughly two hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department estimates damage caused by the fire is worth $60,000.

