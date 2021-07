Federal judges block transgender restrictions in 2 states

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal judges have temporarily blocked new laws in Arkansas and West Virginia restricting transgender people’s rights. The rulings on Wednesday were major victories for LGBTQ advocates against a wave of restrictions approved by Republican legislators. A federal judge blocked Arkansas’ law banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while he considers a lawsuit challenging it. Arkansas’ law was set to take effect July 28. In West Virginia, a federal judge issued an injunction preventing the state from enforcing its ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports against an 11-year-old transgender girl who wants to run cross country.