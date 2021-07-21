Adding 90s to the mix as isolated storm chances continue into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A stretch of 90s is right around the corner as hazy skies and low rain chances continue.

Cooler weather briefly returns amidst hazy skies:

After hitting 90° Tuesday afternoon, we may end up 10° cooler by Wednesday afternoon following a cold frontal passage. Outside of Rockford, high temperatures for midweek may only get into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Highs near 80° aren't too far from average, as our typical weather is in the middle 80s this time of year. Dew point temperatures remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so the humidity doesn't drop much at all. That said, we don't see any increases until later this week, so the muggy air stays out of our hair for the time being.

Hot weather comes back quickly, so soak in the cooler weather while we have it!

Hazy skies continue through midweek.

The heat is on:

Starting Thursday, a "mini" heat wave sets up in the Stateline. Temperatures by that day rise to the upper 80s, though most spots fall short of 90°. So far this year, Rockford has seen 17 days where highs got to 90° or higher, many of which occurred in June.

More 90° and higher days are in our future.

The 90s are in full effect starting Friday. Saturday copies Friday's weather, then Sunday warms up a couple more degrees. That puts us in the middle 90s, providing some of the hottest weather since early this month. Monday may stay in the low 90s, then we cool off below that value early into next week. The term "cool off" is used loosely here, as temperatures through much of next week look to stay warmer than average.

Of course, it's not just the heat. The humidity is on the rise starting Thursday, and gets to muggy levels this weekend. With the humid air factored in, the heat index hits the middle 90s Friday and Saturday, and could be near 100 degrees by Sunday. Plan accordingly for the hot weather coming this weekend! Drink plenty of water leading up to and through this weekend.

Rain chances remain small:

Despite all of the changes in temperature, the weather outside of that doesn't change much. A sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out during the midday hours of Wednesday, but a slightly better chance for rain moves in Thursday. Don't get hopes too high for widespread rain, because it does look like most areas remain dry. Friday and Saturday have slight chances for rain. However, like we've seen most of the summer, any rainfall will be very spotty.