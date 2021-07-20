UK: Con woman stole diamonds by swapping them for pebbles

LONDON (AP) — A British court has heard how a woman allegedly pretended to be a gem expert and swapped diamonds worth 4.2 million pounds ($5.7 million) for pebbles using “sleight of hand” at a luxury London jewelers. Prosecutors said Tuesday that 60-year-old Lulu Lakatos posed as a gem expert and went to jewelry shop Boodles in London’s tony Mayfair area in March 2016, allegedly to value seven diamonds on behalf of a group of wealthy Russian buyers. The diamonds included a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond valued at more than 2.2 million pounds. Prosecutors allege Lakatos swapped the purse containing the gems with an identical locked bag in a matter of seconds in a “sophisticated” heist. Lakatos denies the charge of conspiracy to steal.