Ugandan who fled pre-Olympics camp found in central Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Ugandan athlete who fled during his pre-Olympics training in western Japan last week has been found and is being interviewed by police. Mie prefectural police in central Japan said 20-year-old weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko was in the Yokkaichi city. Police are asking him what happened since he fled his hotel leaving behind a note saying he didn’t want to return to his country. The pandemic-delayed Olympics open Friday despite mounting concern about an upsurge of infections in Tokyo. The case prompted the Japanese authorities to step up border controls and change their isolation policy to require entire groups to quarantine in airport areas when any member tests positive.