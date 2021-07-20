Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. Brady had skipped visits by the New England Patriots to the White House in 2015 and 2017. It was the first post-Super Bowl White House trip for the record-setting quarterback since 2005, when George W. Bush was president. Brady joked to Biden about doubters of Tampa Bay’s win and the president’s election victory and being called “Sleepy Tom.” Biden also used the occasion to tell Buccaneers players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn’t already.