Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

School districts across the country have an important decision to make before fall classes begin: Will students be required to wear masks? The spread of the delta variant and deep political divisions over the COVID-19 outbreak have complicated such decisions. Students and teachers in Wichita, Kansas, public schools can ditch the masks. Detroit public schools will probably require them unless an entire room is vaccinated. In Pittsburgh, masks will likely be required regardless of vaccination status. And in some states, schools cannot mandate face coverings under any circumstances. The issue is even more fraught in areas where infections are soaring. School officials also cite conflicting advice from public health officials.