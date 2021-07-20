Protests erupt in India’s Parliament over spyware scandal

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Parliament has erupted in protests as opposition lawmakers accuse the government of using military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists. The lawmakers demanded an investigation into how the Pegasus spyware was used in India. A media consortium published an investigation Sunday about attempts to use the spyware from NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, to infiltrate devices in 50 countries. The potential targets in India included Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, at least 40 journalists and an election strategist critical of the prime minister. India’s newly appointed information technology minister dismissed the allegations, but he too was identified as a potential surveillance target.