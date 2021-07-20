Potential US bidder for UK’s Morrisons mulls joining rival

LONDON (AP) — A potential bidder for British supermarket chain Morrisons has opted against making an offer and will instead seek to join forces with a rival firm. U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management confirmed it was considering a bid for Morrisons earlier this month. But it said Tuesday that it will no longer be making an offer for the supermarket. It added that it is in early discussions to team up with another private equity firm, Fortress, which has made an agreed 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) offer for Morrisons. In a statement, Apollo says it “would be fully supportive of Fortress’s stated intentions regarding Morrisons.” Morrisons employs about 110,000 people, operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations across the U.K.