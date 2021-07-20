National Guard still awaiting Capitol security reimbursement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials say the Illinois National Guard will have to cut training and force time off if Congress doesn’t act quickly to reimburse it for providing security after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that hundreds of members of the Illinois Guard were deployed to Washington, D.C. following the attack by a throng protesting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Pritzker said if the U.S. Senate does not quickly consider legislation for reimbursement, the state Guard will have to reduce exercises and weekend training and implement service member furloughs.