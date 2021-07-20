Macron among 14 heads of states on potential spyware list

BOSTON (AP) — Amnesty International says French President Emmanuel Macron leads a list of 14 current or former heads of state potentially targeted for hacking by clients of the notorious Israeli spyware firm NSO Group. Among potential targets found on a list of 50,000 phone numbers leaked to Amnesty and the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories are Presidents Imran Khan of Pakistan, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Barham Salih of Iraq. The Washington Post says three current prime ministers and the king of Morocco are also on the list. It is a member of a global media consortium that has been reporting on the leaked list since Sunday. NSO Group denies ever maintaining “a list of potential, past or existing targets.”