Israel shells Lebanon after rockets fired over border

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it shelled southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire at northern Israel. The army said that two rockets were fired at Israel on Tuesday, and one was intercepted by aerial defense. No injuries or damage were reported. It was the first barrage of rockets from Lebanon into Israel since the May war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The rocket fire came hours after a reported Israeli airstrike in northern Syria. A Syrian war monitoring group said the Israeli airstrike targeted a weapons depot belonging to Iranian-backed militants operating in the area.