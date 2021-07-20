Gov. Pritzker wants Congress to repay National Guard for D.C. safety mission

(WSIL) — Governor JB Pritzker Tuesday called on Congress to repay the National Guard for providing security to the U.S. Capitol following the January 6th riots.

The governor urged the U.S. Senate to immediately take up legislation that would both make the National Guard whole for the D.C. mission and provide funding for critical safety and security enhancements at the U.S. Capitol.

“Even as the events of January 6th were still unfolding, heroes from across the nation fearlessly mobilized in defense of their country, and every day that our debts to them go unpaid is an insult to their service,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Congress needs to act with urgency to not only protect the integrity of our National Guard but to do everything possible to prevent another January 6th from ever happening again. Here in Illinois, our Illinois National Guard soldiers and airmen have sacrificed so much over the last 18 months, leaving their homes and families, civilian jobs and universities, dropping their plans and putting their lives on hold – all to respond to the needs of our state and nation. This is about readiness and about taking care of our soldiers and airmen, but even more so, it’s about honor. I urge Congress to act quickly on behalf of the safety, security, and dignity of all Americans.”

Over 25,000 Guard troops answered the call to protect the Capitol following the January 6th riots, including hundreds of men and women from Illinois. Thousands remained in Washington, D.C. until the end of May to provide support to local law enforcement and ensure the safety of the nation’s capital city.