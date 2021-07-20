Family Peace Center celebrates year anniversary

ROCKFORD (WREX)—The Family Peace Center says progress has been made in the past year.

Last year, more than 400 survivors were able to receive assistance from the center.

"I feel the best and most right now for all of the survivors that came forward in the past three and a half years, to use their voice and to say I have something to say and I need you to listen to me and the guidance they have provided has led us to where we are today," said Rockford's Mayor's Office on Domestic & Community Violence Executive Director Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

In this past year, violent crime that is domestic-related crimes rose more than 10 percentage points in Rockford.

Though they want to see those numbers decline, it's a sign more people are coming forward.

"We knew that there was more domestic violence happening there was being reported so our goal for the past few years has been to try to get people to feel comfortable and safe to continue to step forward," said Cacciapaglia.

As the center expands to reach more survivors, they're in desperate need of therapists.

Cacciapaglia says all of their clients need therapy and counseling, along with their children. She says 70% of their clients have children, with most of them needing therapy too.

"The need for therapy and mental health intervention for trauma is critical, "Cacciapaglia.

If you are someone you know needs help, you can call the center at 779-348-7600.