Cubs rally with six runs in ninth inning, beat Cardinals 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javier Baez and Ian Happ triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6. Chicago entered the ninth trailing 6-1. Baez drove in a pair of runs off closer Alex Reyes before Happ put Chicago in front with a two-run double. The Cubs sent 10 batters to the plate in the ninth and snapped a two-game losing streak. Reyes had converted all 22 save opportunities this season. The Cardinals had won three in a row. St. Louis infielder Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the seventh. Chicago outfielder Kris Bryant was removed from the game in the fifth inning with a hamstring issue.