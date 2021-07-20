Beat the rush! SwedishAmerican says Back-to-School physicals are filling up fast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Back to school season is almost here, and that means your kids might need to get a physical.

Doctors at SwedishAmerican said appointments for school physicals are filling up fast. As a reminder, students need a physical when they change schools, or when they enter kindergarten, 6th grade, or 9th grade.



At SwedishAmerican doctors are booked well into August, meaning your kid might not start school on time.

"Well if people wait until the last minute then they might not be able to start their sport, they might not be able to go back to school until we can find a spot for them. Each year this comes up and each year kids need back to school physicals so schedule early." SwedishAmerican General Pediatrician, Dr. William Renk said.

To schedule an appointment for a physical, call your child's pediatrician.