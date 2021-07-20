Ball State the preseason favorite to win MAC football title

DETROIT (AP) — Ball State is the preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference football title. The Cardinals were picked to defend their championship as the West Division winner in a MAC media poll. Kent State was selected as the favorite to claim the East Division title. Toledo finished second in voting among West Division teams and to win the conference championship. Kent State, Western Michigan, Buffalo and Miami of Ohio also received votes as preseason favorites to win MAC title on Dec. 4 in Detroit.