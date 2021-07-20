Afghan president slams Taliban; rockets target Kabul palace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan government says several rockets hit near the presidential palace shortly before President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. There were no injuries, and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds. The barrage comes as the U.S. and NATO complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan. Many Afghans are worried whether their war-ravaged country will fall deeper into chaos and violence. Abdullah Abdullah, the No. 2 official in Afghanistan’s government, was inside the palace during the attack on Tuesday, having just returned from peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar. The meeting ended with a promise of more high-level talks.