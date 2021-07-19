Under-fire Olympic composer steps down over past bullying

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese composer working on the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has resigned after coming under fire for bullying classmates during his childhood. Keigo Oyamada says “I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” Reports of his past abuse of a child with disabilities surfaced online recently, sparking a backlash on social media and demands for his resignation. The Tokyo Games organizers previously said he would stay on because he had shown remorse.