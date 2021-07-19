Pritzker’s office: ‘No plan to implement any additional mitigations’ as COVID cases rise in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois has been considered fully reopened for a month and as of now, there's no plans of going backwards.

On Monday, our Capitol Bureau team reached out to the governor's office to see if the state had any plans to implement any of the mitigations that were used earlier during the pandemic.

Citing the availability of the vaccine in Illinois, the governor's office said that isn't happening at this time.

Here's the full response from Governor Pritzker's Press Secretary, Jordan Abudayyeh:

"Currently there is no plan to implement any additional mitigations now that there is an abundance of vaccine available and accessible across Illinois, we encourage all Illinoisans ages 12+ to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccines are a proven and effective measure of protection against a deadly virus that has taken the lives of thousands of Illinoisans." Jordan Abudayyeh

As of Friday, July 16, 73% of the adults in Illinois had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57% of residents were considered to be fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Over the past four weeks, Illinois has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Here's a look at the total number of confirmed and probable cases of the virus: *Note: All numbers are from the previous seven days of reporting. Ex: June 25 covers all new cases from June 18-25.*

IDPH reported an outbreak of cases at a youth camp in the middle of June. One unvaccinated, young adult was hospitalized.

Although all campers and staff were eligible for vaccination, IDPH is aware of only a handful of campers and staff receiving the vaccine. The camp was not checking vaccination status and masking was not required while indoors, according to health officials.

On Monday, July 19, the state surpassed 1.4 million total cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year.