Pritzker announces re-election campaign

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker announced he and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will run for re-election to a second term in 2022.

A video was released Monday announcing the re-election campaign.

“I can’t tell you what pride it gives me as Governor of the state to see the people of Illinois standing up for one another. We saw the fundamental goodness of the people of Illinois exists in Southern Illinois as it does in Central Illinois as it does in Northern Illinois,” Governor JB Pritzker says in the video. “Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that -- together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together.”

The video features Illinoisans across the state praising the governor for his role in the pandemic. One of the people in the video is right here in the Stateline.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re in a big town or a small town, Governor Pritzker guided us with leadership that got us to this point,” says Mayor John Bearrows of Rochelle.

Big news: I’m running for re-election.



We’ve been through a lot, and I’ve been so proud to see Illinoisans come together during the toughest of times. I'm excited to fight for the state I love with @JulianaforLG, and there’s no limit to what we can do going forward. pic.twitter.com/r5UXILlrb3 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) July 19, 2021

Pritzker became Illinois' 43rd governor in January 2019. In March of 2020, Pritzker ordered residents to "stay at home" as the coronavirus pandemic started.