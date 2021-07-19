Skip to Content

Phelps to work as NBC commentator, correspondent at Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Michael Phelps will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator. Phelps will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps won the most medals and gold medals in Olympic history, swimming in five Games from 2000-2016. He did some work for NBC during its coverage of last month’s U.S. swimming trials.

