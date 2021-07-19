New RPS 205 diversity and equity position aims to help students with classroom success

ROCKFORD(WREX)— Dr. Tiffany Brunson has been named the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

"It is about achievement but it's also about that sense of belonging that there is someone who cares about them," said Brunson.

Brunson says students can achieve their best when they are given equal and fair opportunities.

She hopes to address factors outside the classroom, like race and student backgrounds, which are often obstacles for students to perform well in the classroom.

"She is going to have a team of people invovled in recruiting to making sure we are listening to community members, students, staff," said RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett.

Brunson says her first task is reaching black students in the district.

Her findings show a huge disparity compared to other racial groups.

"if you compare them to their other peers, they are not on track to graduate at the same rate, getting the same grades, and also in talking with them, they aren't having the same school experience," said Brunson.

She says she and her team plan to meet with students, parents, and staff to figure out ways to help students.